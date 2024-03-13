‘Get To The Root Of The Matter’ – Otti Demands Probe Of Protest At Michael Opara University

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has demanded a thorough investigation into the recent student unrest at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Naija News understands that the increment in student fees resulted in the university’s closure.

Sharing his concerns over the development during a meeting with the university management on Tuesday, Otti stressed the importance of identifying the underlying reasons behind the student unrest.

He emphasized that a comprehensive investigation, free from preconceived notions, is crucial to prevent future disruptions.

He said, “It is important that you get to the root of the matter, if the investigation panel does not do a thorough job, you may not get to the root and one of the ways to solve a problem is not to prejudge it. That (prejudging) will close your mind to every other suggestion.”

The Governor pledged his commitment to collaborating with the university administration and other stakeholders to facilitate the resumption of full academic activities. He acknowledged the negative impact of academic disruptions on students’ education and future prospects.

Speaking further, Otti announced the planned establishment of an Agricultural Business Incubation Centre at the university.

He directed the Commissioner for Agriculture and the Principal Secretary to the Governor to collaborate with the university on this initiative.