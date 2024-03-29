Hardship: I’m Confident Tinubu Will Fix Nigeria – Alex Otti

Advertisement

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has openly expressed his confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s capacity to address and ultimately resolve Nigeria’s lingering economic challenges.

Naija News reports that the governor expressed confidence in Tinubu’s government in a birthday message on the occasion of President Tinubu’s 72nd birthday, celebrated on Friday.

In his message, which was shared on the social media platform X, Governor Otti lauded President Tinubu’s remarkable political journey.

He highlighted his ascent from the Senate to becoming the Governor of Lagos State and finally assuming the highest office in the country as a testament to his unwavering commitment and service to the nation.

Advertisement

Governor Otti praised the President’s resilience and dedication to political leadership, asserting that these qualities serve as a source of inspiration to many.

“The resilience and commitment you have demonstrated through your political leadership offer invaluable lessons for us all. I have confidence that with your leadership, we will surmount the socio-political and economic challenges we face,” Otti stated.

He emphasized the critical need for unity and collective support for President Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria, urging Nigerians to cooperate and support the implementation of the administration’s policies.

Advertisement

Governor Otti’s message also reassured the President of the full support of the Abia State Government, committing to work collaboratively towards overcoming the economic hurdles facing the country.

“Rest assured, Mr. President, you have the full support of the Abia State Government. Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure the economic hurdles before us are overcome,” he affirmed.

The Governor extended warm birthday wishes to President Tinubu on behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Abia State, wishing him joy, happiness, and many more years of service to the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is noteworthy that President Tinubu had previously requested well-wishers to refrain from celebrating his birthday with pomp and pageantry, a reflection of his modest approach towards personal celebrations amidst national challenges.