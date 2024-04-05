‘My Party Means Nothing To Me’ – APC BoT Member, Apugo Declares

Advertisement

A prominent figure in Abia State politics and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Board of Trustees, Benjamin Apugo, has reaffirmed his support for Governor Alex Otti.

Apugo, who claimed to have played a key role in rallying Abia voters to support Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 governorship election, said his party (APC) does not mean anything to him rather than the progress of the state.

Naija News understands that Apugo stated this during a meeting with journalists on Thursday following a private visit to Governor Otti’s residence.

Apugo emphasized that his primary focus was the well-being of the people of Abia State, setting aside his political party affiliation.

He criticized previous administrations’ mismanagement of state resources but commended Governor Otti for his commendable performance thus far.

“My party does not mean anything to me, I am a chieftain of the APC, a member of the National Board of Trustees, member of the National Caucus of the APC.

“My concern is my state. Today, I am happy about what is happening in my state.

“Before he (Governor Otti) won the election, I told Abia people to vote for him, not minding the position I am holding in my party.

“I never bothered with the (governorship) candidate of the APC. We had none. I told Abia people that this man will bring us back to life.

“That’s what I told them, and all of them listened to me. And what I said that time, it’s no longer myself alone that is saying it. Everybody is saying that Abia has come to stay,” Daily Post quoted Apugo saying.

He mentioned that Governor Otti had fulfilled his wishes, so he felt no need to offer advice.

Nonetheless, he emphasized that it was now the Governor’s responsibility to counsel his successors on the importance of heeding the people’s voices and aligning their actions with their aspirations.