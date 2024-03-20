Tragedy As Fire Guts 37 Shops In Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has disclosed that a fire outbreak consumed 37 shops in the Zawaciki area of Kumbotso Local Government, Kano State.

The Service’s spokesperson, Saminu Abdullahi, told journalists that the fire occurred at 01:37 am on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said, “We received a distress call at about 01:37 a.m. from one Malam Baba that there was a fire outbreak at Zuwaciki.

“We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene at about 01:47 a.m. and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shops.”

Abdullahi mentioned that the 37 shops affected were situated on the ground level of a multi-purpose structure, noting that three additional shops incurred minor damage from the fire.

He clarified that there were no deaths, and officials are looking into what sparked the fire.

Similarly, millions of Naira worth of goods were lost on Wednesday, March 20, as an early morning fire razed shops in the Nnamdi Azikwe and Docemo areas of Idumota Market in Lagos state.

Naija News reports that three buildings, including two two-storey constructions and one three-storey edifice, were affected by the fire in the market recognized for its assortment of clothing, bags, and shoes.

In a statement from its official handle, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFS) verified the incident and disclosed that firefighting personnel had been sent to the location to contain the situation.