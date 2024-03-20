Nigeria Immigration Service Gets New Spokesperson

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, has appointed Kenneth Tyoapine Udo as the new Service Public Relations Officer.

Naija News understands that Udo, who currently holds the position of Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI), will now serve as the Service Public Relations Officer.

It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently approved the appointment of Kemi Nanna Nandap to serve as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Her appointment takes effect from March 1, 2024.

This was made known in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Nandap takes over from Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expired on February 29, 2024.

Before her appointment as Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

Insecurity: NSA Ribadu Bans NSCDC, Immigration, Prison Service from Using Camouflage Uniforms

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has reportedly directed the Federal Ministry of Interior to immediately withdraw all camouflage uniforms from security and law enforcement agencies under its supervision.

Naija News gathered the directive was contained in a circular dated 16 January 2024, signed by Ribadu, and addressed to the Honorable Minister of Interior.

The circular sighted by PR Nigeria was titled “Observation on Proliferation in the Use of Camouflage Uniforms by Other Security Agencies in Nigeria.”

According to the circular, operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Prison (Correctional) Service and the Federal Fire Service, among others, were affected by the directive.

The affected organizations were directed to discontinue using the camouflage uniforms at their disposal, following the directive issued by ONSA.

The NSA observed that the persistent proliferation of camouflaged uniforms by the aforementioned security and law enforcement agencies makes the outfit easily accessible to criminals and impostors while also exacerbating the already challenging security situation facing the country.