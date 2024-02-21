Connect with us
Tinubu Appoints Kemi As Comptroller-General Of Immigration Service

President Tinubu Signs Electricity Act Amendment Bill 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap to serve as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Naija News reports that her appointment takes effect from March 1, 2024.

This was made known in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

DCG Nandap takes over from Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.

Before her appointment as Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management,” the statement read.

