Interior Minister Launches Automated System For Online Passport Application

The International Passport Automation system has been launched by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The system was launched in Abuja on Monday, January 8, 2024 and would enable users to upload their passport photographs and other supporting documents from the comfort of their homes for the purpose of getting an international passport, thus reducing human contact in the process.

The portal works for both fresh applications and renewal of passports.

According to the Minister, the new system is important in strengthening the country’s security architecture and safeguarding Nigerian residents’ comfort and convenience.

He said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had deployed document verification personnel across all local government areas in the country to improve document verification.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the government’s commitment to putting a stop to the use of forged documents in passport applications.

5 Easy Steps To Apply For Your International Passport On Phones Or Laptops

Below are five easy steps to follow in order to apply for a new international passport or a renewal.

1. Access the online portal at https://passport.immigration.gov.ng/ and enter your NIN. The system will auto-fill your data from the National Identity Management Commission.

2. Fill in all necessary data fields as prompted, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

3. Upload your passport photo and other required breeder documents (such as birth certificate, indigeneship certificate, etc) onto the platform.

4. Visit an immigration office for biometric capture. This step ensures the necessary physical verification and identity confirmation.

5. Expect your passport to be ready for collection within two weeks, marking the successful completion of the application process.

It should be noted that for passport renewals, applicants must have their old passport number readily available for uploading during the application.