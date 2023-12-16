NIS Unveils Passport Office In Kwara – [Photos]

The Nigeria Immigration (NIS) has officially unveiled its passport office in Offa, Kwara State.

Naija News reports that the unveiling of the passport office was held on Friday, December 15, 2023, and attended by notable individuals including the Comptroller-General, NIS, Caroline Adepoju; the Olofa of Offa, Mufutau Gbadamosi; and the Comptroller, Kwara State Command, NIS, Aminu Shamsuddin; among others.

It is worthy of note that the NIS boss had stated on December 1 that as long as there are no unforeseen technical issues, Nigerians can expect to receive their passports within three weeks after submitting their applications.

She emphasized the importance of applicants registering with the same records they have with the National Identity Management Commission, as their National Identity Numbers will be linked to their passports.

Naija News understands that Adepoju gave the assurance at the opening of the Igbogbo Passport Front Office, Ikorodu, Lagos State – her first assignment after her confirmation as the substantive Comptroller-General of the NIS by President Bola Tinubu.

See more photos below:

