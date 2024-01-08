5 Easy Steps To Apply For Your International Passport On Phones Or Laptops

The federal government of Nigeria is set to launch the portal that is expected to enable users to upload their passport photographs and other supporting documents from the comfort of their homes for the purpose of getting an international passport.

The portal works for both fresh applications and renewal of passports.

According to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the portal is set to be launched today, 8th January 2024.

With the launch of the portal, it is hoped that human contact for processing of international passports would be reduced to the barest minimum.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized that with the portal in place, Nigerians would only go to offices of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for fingerprint or biometric purposes.

According to the Minister, Nigerian applicants opting for 32-page passports valid for five years will be charged N25,000, whereas those seeking 64-page passports valid for 10 years will pay N70,000.

Foreign applicants desiring passports valid for five years with 32 pages will pay a fee of $130, while those preferring passports valid for 10 years with 64 pages will pay $230.

Below are five easy steps to follow in order to apply for a new international passport or a renewal.

1. Access the online portal at https://passport.immigration.gov.ng/ and enter your NIN. The system will auto-fill your data from the National Identity Management Commission.

2. Fill in all necessary data fields as prompted, ensuring accuracy and completeness.

3. Upload your passport photo and other required breeder documents (such as birth certificate, indigeneship certificate, etc) onto the platform.

4. Visit an immigration office for biometric capture. This step ensures the necessary physical verification and identity confirmation.

5. Expect your passport to be ready for collection within two weeks, marking the successful completion of the application process.

Story continues below advertisement

It should be noted that for passport renewals, applicants must have their old passport number readily available for uploading during the application.