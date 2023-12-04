Tinubu Confirms Adepoju As Immigration Comptroller General, Promotes Six Others As Deputies (Full List)

The board of the Civil Defence, Nigeria Immigration, Fire and Correctional Services has confirmed the approval of Mrs Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju as the substantive Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) by President Bola Tinubu.

The board in a statement on Monday, 4th December by its secretary, Ahmed Jaafaru said the President approved Adepoju’s confirmation as the substantive CG of the Immigration Service.

According to the statement, the President also approved the appointment of six Deputy Comptroller General of the Service with effect from January 1st, 2023.

The appointed Deputy Comptroller Generals are Zainab Lawal, Auna Usman Aliyu, Nandap Kemi Nannan, Usman Babangida, Hassan Sadat and Emenike Ijeoma Chidi.

Jaafaru’s statement read: “Adepoju who has been on acting capacity since 1st June 2023, was born to the family of Mr. and Mrs Olatunji Akinrinsola on 13/7/1963 in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State in South-West Nigeria.

“She attended Christ Girls’ School, Ado Ekiti, where she obtained a West African Examination Certificate in 1980. She attended the University of Maiduguri, where she got a degree in the faculty of Science in 1985.

“In 1987, she proceeded to the University of Ibadan, where she obtained her Masters Degree in Chemistry. She also has a certificate program from Trios College Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Paralegal Studies.

“Until her appointment, she was the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) in charge of the Finance and Account Directorate.

“As an NIS officer, CGI Wura-Olu, attended some trainings, including; Immigration Training School Kano, Immigration Command, and Staff College Sokoto, National Institute for Security Studies Lower Usman Dam Bwari, Abuja, and Emotional Intelligence and Transformation Leadership.

“She is also a fellow of the Pass Command Course, a fellow Security Institute of Nigeria, and a Member Law Society of Upper Canada. She is happily married with children.”