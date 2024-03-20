Chioma Reveals How She Met Davido

Chioma Adeleke, popularly called Chef Chioma or simply Chioma, has revealed how she met her husband, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name, Davido.

Chioma, during a question-and-answer throwback video with her followers, disclosed that she met her lover during their university days.

According to her, one of her own friends used to date Davido’s friend, and that was how they got to meet each other.

She said: “I met him when I was in school. My friend used to date his friend so from there it just happened.”

I’m Afrobeats Leader Globally – Davido Insists

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has asserted his dominance as the worldwide premier artist in the Afrobeats genre.

During a recent interview with Billboard’s Nadine Graham, the DMW boss interrupted the interviewer’s statement about him being the leader of Afrobeats in the United States, asserting that he leads “everywhere.”

Asserting his position as a leading figure in Afrobeats on a global scale, Davido expressed his hope for people to anticipate “nothing but good music,” noting that even individuals in prison have listened to his songs.

Davido revealed that he is currently creating two albums, clarifying that one is intended for the African audience while the other is targeted towards the American audience.

The singer also shared that his favourite collaboration is ‘2 AM’ with Casanova and Tory Lanez because the track effectively brought together Canadian, Nigerian, and American cultures.