I’m Afrobeats Leader Globally – Davido Insists

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has asserted his dominance as the worldwide premier artist in the Afrobeats genre.

During a recent interview with Billboard’s Nadine Graham, the DMW boss interrupted the interviewer’s statement about him being the leader of Afrobeats in the United States, asserting that he leads “everywhere.”

Asserting his position as a leading figure in Afrobeats on a global scale, Davido expressed his hope for people to anticipate “nothing but good music,” noting that even individuals in prison have listened to his songs.

Davido revealed that he is currently creating two albums, clarifying that one is intended for the African audience while the other is targeted towards the American audience.

The singer also shared that his favourite collaboration is ‘2 AM’ with Casanova and Tory Lanez because the track effectively brought together Canadian, Nigerian, and American cultures.

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has voiced her aspiration to join the ranks of the leading Afrobeats artists.

The Grammy-nominated singer hoped for the genre to emerge as the foremost genre worldwide.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the 21-year-old said, “My hope for Afrobeats is for it to be the biggest genre in the world. Because it deserves to be.

“Other genres of music are great, but there’s nothing like Afrobeat. Even the sad music makes you feel good. So, I want Afrobeats to be the biggest genre in the world, and I would love to be one of the leading artists.”

Regarding her musical aspirations, she looks up to Rihanna, Drake, Burna Boy, Beyoncé, Victoria Monét, Rema, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler The Creator.