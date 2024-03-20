All 22 Super Eagles Of Nigeria Players Invited For Ghana, Mali Friendlies In Camp

Super Eagles of Nigeria camp is now filled ahead of their international friendly games against Ghana and Mali.

The players invited for the Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Ghana international friendly started touching down in Marrakech, Morocco, the location of the friendly, on Monday.

They had their first training session on Tuesday under the tutelage of Super Eagles’ interim coach, Finidi George.

They are expected to intensive training since they now have a full house ahead of their first meeting with Ghana in two years. The meeting will take place by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at the Grande de Marrakech in Morocco.

Naija News gathered that the last set of Super Eagles’ players to arrive at the camp earlier today, March 20, are: Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Chidozie Awaziem and Bright Osayi-Samuel. This means that all the 22 players invited for the two March international friendlies are now in camp.

Reports in Morocco claimed that the Super Eagles will have their first full training at 4:30 p.m. Moroccan time. The training will last for just one hour.

Below are all the players currently in the Super Eagles camp ahead of their international friendly games against Ghana on Friday, and against Mali at 9 p.m. on March 26:

Stanley Nwabali, Ojo Olorunleke, Jamilu Collins, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Benjamin Tanino, Alhassan Yusuf, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Cyriel Dessers, Sadiq Umar, Nathan Tella, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Francis Uzoho, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem.