Trouble As Man Steals Sound Amplifier From Kano Mosque

A 36-year-old man, identified as Abdullahi Garba, has been accused of stealing an amplifier from a Mosque in Kano State.

Reports gathered that the labourer, who lives in Kawon Lambu Hotoro, Nasarawa Local Government in Kano, trespassed into the Muslim worship centre and stole the sound system worth N80,000.

Naija News understands that the suspect was made to appear before a Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday and faced charges of criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Abdullahi Wada, informed the court that the incident was reported on March 14 at Hotoro Police Station by the complainant, Najib Hamisu, who resides at Tishama Quarters, Hotoro.

According to Vanguard, Wada stated that the accused unlawfully entered the mosque and absconded with the amplifier worth N80,000.

The prosecutor said the accused has since confessed to the offence.

Nevertheless, Judge Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar granted the accused bail of N40,000, requiring one trustworthy guarantor, a close relative.

Lawal-Abubakar postponed the trial until April 23.

Barely a month ago, bandits kidnapped scores of worshippers in a mosque located in Tsafe town, which serves as the administrative centre of Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Naija News reports.

Reports obtained revealed that the bandits raided the community at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, just as the worshippers were preparing to commence their morning prayer.

“We were about to start the morning prayer today, Thursday, when suddenly they (bandits) entered the mosque and directed everybody to go out and follow them.

“Everybody scampered for safety, but the bandits blocked everywhere and warned us that they would kill anybody who tried to run away.

“I was able to jump out of the window and ran quickly into one of the uncompleted buildings near the mosque where I hid myself,” a local resident named Garba told The PUNCH.

Garba asserted that the bandits strategically positioned their motorcycles at a considerable distance from the mosque, ensuring that the worshippers remained oblivious to their presence.

“They came on foot, leaving their motorcycles outside the town so that they would not attract the attention of the people of the area.

“They later marched the worshippers to their motorcycles and took them to the forest,” he added.

According to Garba, more than 30 worshippers may have been abducted.

He mentioned that the mosque was full when the bandits attacked, and only a few escaped.

A community leader, who requested anonymity, informed journalists that the Community Protection Guards are currently pursuing the bandits to rescue the kidnapped worshippers.

Naija News understands that Tsafe Local Government is among the areas in the state severely affected by banditry.