Bandits Attack Mosque In Zamfara, Kidnapped Scores Of Worshippers

Bandits have kidnapped scores of worshippers in a mosque located in Tsafe town, which serves as the administrative centre of Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Naija News learnt.

Reports obtained revealed that the bandits raided the community at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, just as the worshippers were preparing to commence their morning prayer.

“We were about to start the morning prayer today, Thursday, when suddenly they (bandits) entered the mosque and directed everybody to go out and follow them.

“Everybody scampered for safety, but the bandits blocked everywhere and warned us that they would kill anybody who tried to run away.

“I was able to jump out of the window and ran quickly into one of the uncompleted buildings near the mosque where I hid myself,” a local resident named Garba told The PUNCH.

Garba asserted that the bandits strategically positioned their motorcycles at a considerable distance from the mosque, ensuring that the worshippers remained oblivious to their presence.

“They came on foot, leaving their motorcycles outside the town so that they would not attract the attention of the people of the area.

“They later marched the worshippers to their motorcycles and took them to the forest,” he added.

According to Garba, more than 30 worshippers may have been abducted.

He mentioned that the mosque was full when the bandits attacked, and only a few escaped.

A community leader, who requested anonymity, informed journalists that the Community Protection Guards are currently pursuing the bandits to rescue the kidnapped worshippers.

Naija News understands that Tsafe Local Government is among the areas in the state severely affected by banditry.

The 56km Tsafe-Gusau Road has now emerged as the most perilous location in the state, with daily incidents of kidnapping.

Scores of bandits lost their lives a few days ago within the local government when two rival groups clashed.

However, the police command in the state has yet to issue any official statement regarding the latest attack.