Sokoto Governor Breaks Ramadan Fast With Almajri Boy (Video)

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has been spotted breaking his Ramadan fast with an almajiri boy.

In a now-viral video shared on his Instagram page, the governor sat alongside some Almajiri children on a mat while sharing a spoon of rice with one of them.

Naija News reports that the viral clip also showed Governor Aliyu sharing a sachet of water with the boy to step down the food.

The footage is a snippet from the ongoing state government’s Ramadan feeding programme in conjunction with the Sokoto Ministry of Religious Affairs.

During the programme, the state government distributed food items, and fruits to beneficiaries and also shared cash gifts and prayer mats for the Muslims in the state.

The governor wrote: “Sokoto State Ramadan Feeding Program 2024. Distribution of assorted grains, prayer mats, sugar, date, cash, and other cooking items to feeding centers.”

Pandemonium Erupts As Suicide Bomber Detonates Bomb Near Mosque

A suspected suicide bomber has detonated an improvised explosive device strapped to his body near a mosque in Biu Local Government of Borno State.

Two people sustained varying injuries from the dire incident.

The state Public Relations Officer, ASP Daso Nahum confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Nahum said the victims had been rushed to the hospital, adding that the incident occurred at about 8 pm on Sunday while the Muslim faithful were observing their night prayers.