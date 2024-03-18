Pandemonium Erupts As Suicide Bomber Detonates Bomb Near Mosque

A suspected suicide bomber has detonated an improvised explosive device strapped to his body near a mosque in Biu Local Government of Borno State.

Two people sustained varying injuries from the dire incident.

The state Public Relations Officer, ASP Daso Nahum confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Nahum said the victims have been rushed to the hospital.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 8 pm on Sunday while the Muslim faithful were observing their night prayers.

According to him, “The male suicide bomber, who was suspected to be heading to the mosque, detonated the Improvised Explosive Device close to the roundabout, killing himself.

“Two passersby who were wounded by the explosive were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

”A combined team of security personnel were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident to restore normalcy.”

The police boss, however, urged the people to heighten their level of vigilance, especially during this period of Ramadan when most Muslim faithful are observing late night prayers.

He said, “People should make sure that they are vigilant and should not hesitate to report any suspicious moves to the security agencies.”