Let Us See How Tinubu Plans To Win 2027 Election – FCT APC Chieftains Protest Exclusion From Wike’s Appointments

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory have threatened to withdraw their support for President Bola Tinubu over the lopsided appointments made by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Wike’s appointment of the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, Chidi Amadi, as Chief of Staff; erstwhile State Chairman of the PDP, Felix Obuah as Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; Michael Chinda as Senior Special Adviser on Land, Urban and Regional Planning and Barivure Fred, another senior aide on Environment and Waste Management among others have continued to irk APC members, especially indigenes of the FCT.

The APC members claimed that the former Governor of Rivers State is obsessed with engaging his PDP loyalists at the expense of their members.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, a party chieftain in FCT, Abdulwahab Ekekhide, called on President Bola Tinubu to caution Wike before he destroys the APC political structure in the nation’s capital.

He noted that Wike’s appointment shows utter disregard for FCT members of the party who contributed to the President’s election victory.

He said, “We want to let President Bola Tinubu know that Nyesom Wike is killing the political structure of the APC in FCT due to his lack of regard for the party and its leadership. Since their assumption of office, he has refused to sit with the party’s leadership, even though the party has written him a series of letters to grant the party audience, all to no avail. We say this is unacceptable.

“You will all recall some months back when Wike was quoted as saying, ‘Nobody can take over or kill my political structure in Rivers State.’ So why is he now killing the President’s political structure in the FCT? The reason the APC always loses elections in the FCT is that successive ministers import strangers who do not belong to any political ward or polling unit or have voting rights as appointees. But when it is time for general elections, they will pack their baggage and travel to their various states, leaving the FCT dry.

“We call on Mr. President to caution the minister. Let him start empowering the party or else, the APC will struggle to get two percent and the President may lose the next area councils election in 2027 if the situation remains this way. These recent appointment have shown that Wike wants to finally kill and bury the party. His agenda we don’t know but we will resist any further attempts to ridicule the party.”

Also, the APC Youth Leader of the FCT, Isaac David, threatened that if Wike is allowed to continue denying party members their rights after working so hard for the President’s electoral victory, they may be forced to withdraw their support for the President before the 2027 election.

He said, “The minister’s PVC wasn’t registered in the FCT here. Same goes to the PDP loyalists and supporters he is bringing into Abuja for appointments. If they are ignoring us the indigenes and the FCT APC members, we will see who will vote him back in 2027.

“We will withdraw our support from Mr President. Let us see he plans to win the FCT in 2027.”