BBNaija Queen: I Deleted Skit Video Mocking Lord Lamba For A Reason – Nasty Blaq

Nigerian skit maker, Asibi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, better known as Nasty Blaq, has disclosed he deleted a recent skit video mocking his colleague, Lord Lamba, over reason best known to him.

Naija News reports that in the wake of the engagement of Big Brother Naija Star, Queen, to her longtime friend, David, Nasty Blaq stirred backlash online over a controversial skit video taunting Lord Lamba.

In the skit video, which many believed was a subtle shade to Lord Lamba, Queen and Nasty Blaq opted for the termination of a pregnancy.

However, the duo had a change of mind about having the baby following the procedure the medical doctor listed and the high-cost implications.

The skitmaker was attacked online, as some netizens suggested that it was a shade at Lord Lamba, who didn’t accept their child’s paternity until Queen announced her engagement to David.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, Nasty Blaq wrote, “I had to delete the video I did with Queen for a reason.”

Meanwhile, Lord Lamba, has opened up on his reason for not publicly claiming his daughter with Big Brother Naija star, Queen Mercy Atang.

Naija News recalls that Lord Lamba posted their daughter for the first time on social media after his baby mama got engaged to longtime lover, David.

Shortly after, the skitmaker earned several backslash from many Nigerians, who accused him of being jealous and attempting to ruin Queen’s happiness.

In a public statement shared on his official Instagram page on Monday, Lamba said he never wanted his child’s face to be on social media to protect her from trolls.

According to him, he has the right to protect his child as a father while refuting claims of being a deadbeat father.

He added that if he had never wanted to claim the child, he would not have been at her birthday party or taken her on play dates.