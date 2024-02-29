Skitmaker, Lord Lamba Reacts As BBNaija’s Queen Gets Engaged To Longtime Lover

Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, has confirmed the rumour of welcoming a baby with Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Queen Atang.

Naija News recalls that the reality TV star made headlines in 2022 after welcoming a baby, and it was rumoured that Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, was the baby daddy following a conversation between Queen and a medical doctor which leaked online.

However, neither the reality TV star nor Lord Lamba confirmed their romantic relationship at the time.

Surprisingly, a few hours after Queen announced her engagement to longtime lover, David, Lord Lamba took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and his child.

He captioned the photos: “PRINCESS KEILAH KELVIN ANAGBOGU ❤️ ADA NNEWI”

This is the first time the skitmaker will post the child’s pictures on social media despite reports that he is the father of Queen’s baby.

In other news, Nigerian comedian and show promoter, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has disclosed that Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy rejected an offer of N1 billion to perform in a show.

The comedian disclosed that he and some investors had organised the show in Warri, Delta State.

Mr Jollof explained that they had reached out to the singer’s team with an offer of $1 million (N1.3 billion) but his team rejected it on the grounds that it was below what the singer charges.

The comedian disclosed this in a recent Instagram post.