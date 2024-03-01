Lord Lamba Sues Baby Mama, Demands Custody Of Daughter

Nigerian comedian, Kelvin Anagbodu, better known as Lord Lamba, is fighting for the custody of his daughter with former BBNaija housemate Queen Mercy Atang.

Naija News reports that Queen announced her engagement to a UK-based biomedical scientist named David on Thursday.

Not long after this, Lord Lamba, who refused to acknowledge his daughter publicly since she was born, posted her for the first time on the same day his baby mama announced her engagement.

The skit maker had come under heavy backlash for trying to ruin his baby mama happy day.

Undeterred by the backlash, Lamba went on to post legal documents demanding the custody of his daughter.

In the document, the skit maker said he does not want another man raising his daughter.

He maintained that since Mercy is about to get married, she would not have the time to give their daughter the care she deserves.

He then stated that his mother and sister will be better suited to care for the child.

Lord Lamba also posted his daughter’s passport online to display her surname, which is a combination of his name and surname.

Nigerians called him out for only acknowledging his child after another man laid claim to Queen Mercy Atang

Reacting, Lord Lamba wrote on his Instagram Stories: “I know Nigerians always fall for pity card.”