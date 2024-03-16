Sydney Talker, Shank, Lord Lamba Refused To Support Me – Oluwadolarz

Nigerian singer and content creator, Oluwadolarz, has shared some of the challenges he has experienced in the comedy industry.

The skit maker stated that contrary to popular belief there is no love in the industry and what exists is pure competition” behind the facade.

Oluwadolarz made the claim in a recent interview with Echo Room.

He lamented that his colleagues in the content-creating industry didn’t support his debut EP despite reaching out to them.

The comedian disclosed that the duo of Sydney Talker and Lord Lamba who lived with him in the past also didn’t support him.

He said his experience has led him into working on a documentary in which his life story and the lack of support in the content creating industry will be showcased.

Oluwadolarz said, “I am working on a documentary. It’s going to be about my story; people that I’ve supported in the industry that did not turn up for me.

“I dropped an EP and not one single skit maker or comedian supported it despite reaching out to them. Funny enough, I still support them when they reach out to me even after I dropped my EP and they didn’t support.

“When Sydney Talker came to Lagos, he lived with me for like three, four months. So Sydney is a friend of mine. We were close at the time but he didn’t support my music. Nobody supported my music. Bae U just posted it on his story that I just dropped an EP and that was all.

“Officer Woos shot a skit with me to promote the EP but I couldn’t post it because it would be the only promotional video as other skit makers weren’t ready to support me.

“I was supposed to shoot another skit with Shanks to promote the EP but I called and he said he was busy so I just had to let it go. Even Lord Lamba. Funny enough, he was living with me at that point.

“He came as a guest for my birthday and he started living with me. And I’m so happy for him now. Looking at him now, he is so big in the industry now.”