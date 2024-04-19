‘He Needs Your Prayers Right Now’ – Sydney Talker Raises Alarm About Khaid

Nigerian comedian and actor, Sydney Talker has raised an alarm regarding the health status of singer, Sulaimon Shekoni, popularly known as Khaid.

Giving an update via his X account on Friday, Talker said Khaid needs prayers right now.

Naija News recalls earlier, Khaid had been reported admitted to the hospital. A video of the 19-year-old artist in pain in a hospital bed went viral on social media.

There were reports suggesting that Khaid is allegedly experiencing internal bleeding, although his management has yet to release an official statement regarding his current health condition.

Giving an update, Talker called for prayers for the young singer.

“Pray for Khaid. He needs your prayers rn,” he wrote.

Why I Like Dating Mostly Older Women – 19-Year-Old Nigerian Singer, Khaid Reveals

Nigerian singer, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, better known as Khaid, has revealed why he likes dating older women.

Naija News reports that the 19-year-old singer, while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the ‘Spill With Phyna’ podcast, hosted by reality star Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, said most of the women he has dated are older than him.

He said, “Most of the females I’ve been with are older than me, and they don’t really have an issue with it.”

According to Khaid, older women are more experienced and respectful, stressing that they are not bossy, contrary to social stereotypes.

He added that cheating is a deal breaker in a relationship.

He said, “If a lady cheats on me, the relationship is over.”