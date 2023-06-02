Why Skit Makers May Not Stop Sexualising Women

Nigeria skit maker, Oluwadolarz, has weighed in on the sexualization of women in the comedy industry.

The comedian during a chat with HipTV, said although he is not in support of the sexualization of women in skits, there are some content and storylines that would need them to do that.

Oluwadolarz further stressed that the same is applicable in music and movie; implying women are sexualised in both industries.

He also urged people to stop complaining about “morals” in order to enjoy comedy.

“Let me just be very blunt, make dem just free us basically,” the skit maker said.

“Because now they complained about exposing women’s bodies, they also complain if we do something else.

“Let’s say we do something about Yahoo now, they will also complain.

“So I don’t feel like you have to like, if you want to enjoy comedy, you have to take out this moral thing you guys are talking about.

“I’m not saying it is good to expose women’s bodies in your content, but sometimes there’s some kind of storyline that just needs that exposure.

“There are some content and storylines that would need us to do that, even movies, they do it in movies, music, and everywhere.

“The other ones that over-sexualize, I don’t know what to say about that.”