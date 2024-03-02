Why I Posted My Daughter’s Photos After BBNaija’s Queen Announced Her Engagement – Lord Lamba

Nigerian skit maker, Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, popularly known as lord lamba, has clarified his action, which generated outrage on social media, following the engagement of his babymama cum reality TV star, Queen Atang.

Naija News recalls that the reality TV star made headlines in 2022 after welcoming a baby, and it was rumoured that Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba, was the baby daddy following a conversation between Queen and a medical doctor which leaked online.

However, neither the reality TV star nor Lord Lamba confirmed their romantic relationship at the time.

Surprisingly, a few hours after Queen announced her engagement to longtime lover, David, Lord Lamba took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and his child.

Reacting to the backslash online, Lord Lamba, in a private conversation shared on the Instagram page of relationship expert, Wale Jana, claimed the rumours surrounding the paternity of the child prompted the action online.

The skitmaker denied the accusations of attempting to stop Queen from finding happiness, stressing that he had always wanted his personal life to be private, including his family.

Lord Lamba also promise to give her daughter proper upbringing despite the separation from Queen.

He said, “There were rumours saying this child was for her husband to be they thought it was lordlamba because of her engagement. So I posted my child to let people know that she is my child, with the caption of her full name, I have always wanted my personal life private, which includes my family, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t been a father figure to my baby girl even if things didn’t work out for both of us that doesn’t mean she is a bad person or I’m the bad person, but all I want is a proper upbringing for princess, it’s not her fault the mom and dad are not together so we owe that child the best life ever.”