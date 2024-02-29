Burna Boy Turned Down N1 Billion Performance Fee – Mr Jollof

Nigerian comedian and show promoter, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has disclosed that Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy rejected an offer of N1 billion to perform in a show.

The comedian disclosed that he and some investors had organised the show in Warri, Delta State.

Mr Jollof explained that they had reached out to the singer’s team with an offer of $1 million (N1.3 billion) but his team rejected it on the grounds that it was below what the singer charges.

The comedian disclosed this in a recent Instagram post.

He wrote in Pidgin English, “Me and some investors reached out to Burna Boy’s team for a concert in Delta State for One Million US Dollars (1.3 billion Naira today’s rate). Guess what? They said it’s too small.

“Burna Boy no dey Nigeria lane again oo because we didn’t utilise him enough before he was exported to global music market. No jokes.”

March 2nd Declared Burna Boy’s Day In US City

Meanwhile, the city of Boston in Massachusetts, United States, has declared March 2nd as “Burna Boy’s Day” in honour of the Nigerian Afrobeat singer.

Naija News recalls Burna Boy held many sold-out shows in Boston since breaking into the international scene in 2018.

However, in a document signed by Councillor Ruthzee Louijeune, the Boston City Council said Burna Boy was honoured in recognition of his “performances and advocacy works.”

It noted that Burna Boy’s legacy serves as a reminder of possibility and the need to continue amplifying voices that have longed to be silenced or overlooked.

The document read, “Boston’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating culture and diversity is evident in the range of cultural events, festivals, and community initiatives that showcase the city’s multicultural landscape and:

“Whereas, Burna Boy’s legacy serves as a reminder of possibility, reminding us to continue amplifying voices that have long been silenced or overlooked, now, therefore be it resolved: That March 2, 2024 is designated Burna Boy Day in the City of Boston.”