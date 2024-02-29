March 2nd Declared Burna Boy’s Day In US City

The city of Boston in Massachusetts, United States, has declared March 2nd as “Burna Boy’s Day” in honour of the Nigerian Afrobeat singer.

Naija News recalls Burna Boy held many sold-out shows in Boston since breaking into the international scene in 2018.

However, in a document signed by Councillor Ruthzee Louijeune, the Boston City Council said Burna Boy was honoured in recognition of his “performances and advocacy works.”

It noted that Burna Boy’s legacy serves as a reminder of possibility and the need to continue amplifying voices that have longed to be silenced or overlooked.

The document read, “Boston’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating culture and diversity is evident in the range of cultural events, festivals, and community initiatives that showcase the city’s multicultural landscape and:

“Whereas, Burna Boy’s legacy serves as a reminder of possibility, reminding us to continue amplifying voices that have long been silenced or overlooked, now, therefore be it resolved: That March 2, 2024 is designated Burna Boy Day in the City of Boston.”

Americans Stole From Burna Boy

Meanwhile, American television host cum filmmaker, Steve Harvey, has said Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy and other African artistes, did not steal from American music, contrary to Western sentiments.

Naija News reports that the comedian made this known in a recent episode of his television show.

According to Steve, the West, especially Americans, are inspired by African beats, rhythm, and soul.