UEFA Champions League Power Ranking Ahead Of Quarter-Final Stage

Days after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw, the power ranking of the round was released which showed the team that is most likely to win the tournament.

Recall that the European Football governing body, UEFA announced the draw for the quarter-final round on Friday, March 15.

Following the draw, Rabona TV revealed the power ranking ahead of the round and projected that Manchester City have the biggest chance of winning the trophy.

If this is anything to go by, the reigning Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup champions are expected to knock out Real Madrid who they have been paired to face in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Recall that Real Madrid passed through the same route when they won the Champions League two seasons ago. Interestingly, Manchester City followed the same route to win the title for the first time in their history.

This also means that Manchester City are expected to defeat Bayern Munich or Arsenal in the semi-final stage of the campaign because they are expected to meet the said clubs en route to the Champions League final.

Below is the UEFA Champions League power ranking ahead of the quarter-final stage:

1. Man City

2. Real Madrid

3. Arsenal

4. Atletico Madrid

5. PSG

6. Bayern Munich

7. Barcelona

8. Borussia Dortmund

Note that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage will take place from April 9 (first legs) and April 16 (second legs).