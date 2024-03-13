Mohamed Salah To Start Against Sparta Prague, Jurgen Klopp Says

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that the club’s talisman, Mohamed Salah will start in the Europa League round of 16 second leg tie against Sparta Prague on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Mohamed Salah last started a professional football game for Liverpool on January 1 before he joined Egypt at the 2023 AFCON where he sustained a hamstring injury.

He had to leave the tournament for England as he had to undergo rehabilitation at the Liverpool training facility.

Mohamed Salah returned to the pitch on 17 February 2023 as a substitute in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Brentford. Afterward, he missed four straight games due to fitness issues.

During the Europa League round of 16 first-leg tie on March 7, coach Jurgen Klopp gave Salah 16 minutes of action. The game ended 5-1 in Liverpool’s favour.

Ahead of the Europa League round of 16 return leg at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, Jurgen Klopp said: “It’s super important we build up Mo, he’s ready, top fit.

“I’m not sure he’s ready for 90 minutes, I’m not sure we should do 90 minutes, but he’s ready to start.

“He would’ve been ready to start the last game [the 1-1 draw with Manchester City] but you don’t know how long it would’ve made sense for and that’s always the problem when players come back.

“There are 10 more Premier League games and hopefully more European and cup games, and they are as important.

“Mo usually can play game after game, now he was out for a surprisingly long time. He’s back and we have to make sure we can really count on him consistently.”