I Will Choose Wizkid Over Davido – Seyi Awolowo Comments On Better Singer

Big Brother Naija star, Seyi Awolowo, has picked his favourite between Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid, and his colleague, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

In a recent chat with Hip TV, the reality TV star was asked to choose between Wizkid and Davido but responded that the duo are national treasures.

However, after dilly-dallying, Seyi Awolowo eventually picked Wizkid.

He said, “No, don’t do that to me. These are our national treasures. Don’t make me choose one. Please, don’t do that to me. Wow! Okay, I would say Wiz [Wizkid].”

Asked to choose between Nigerian comedians, Alibaba and AY, Seyi said, “Wow! Alibaba.”

He added that he would choose Headies over Grammys and AMVCA over Oscars.

In other news, Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has said he can still arrest his colleague, Wizkid, over an incident at a Lagos club in 2016 where he allegedly attacked him with a bottle.

Naija News reports that the singer opened up on the old wound while exchanging words with a fan of Wizkid, who tackled him on X for saying Portable was now more talented than his favourite.

Commenting on Krane’s claims, the netizen wrote: “They go soon break another bottle for your head no worry. Fool.”

In response, Dammy Krane recounted the fight between him and Wizkid, stating that he can still lock him up if needed.