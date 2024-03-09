‘I Can Still Get Wizkid Arrested’ – Dammy Krane Revisits 2016 Fight

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has said he can still arrest his colleague, Wizkid, over an incident at a Lagos club in 2016 where he allegedly attacked him with a bottle.

Naija News reports that the singer opened up on the old wound while exchanging words with a fan of Wizkid, who tackled him on X for saying Portable was now more talented than his favourite.

Commenting on Krane’s claims, the netizen wrote: “They go soon break another bottle for your head no worry. Fool.”

In response, Dammy Krane recounted the fight between him and Wizkid, stating that he can still lock him up if needed.

He wrote, “Them not rn am well, if not for Shina Peller & Obagoal, I would have locked up Wiz; which I still can do if the need arises, Jit threw glass cup in my section in Quilox then ran away to hide in Shina Peller’s office & beg me lol Wiz know say Men for ent ram; R.I.P 44.”

Meanwhile, Afrobeats Superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has opened up on his relationship with Burna Boy.

Wizkid revealed that he first met Burna Boy while working on his album “African Giant.”

Speaking during an interview, Wizkid shared a humourous incident from their collaboration studio, he said things took an unexpected turn after his inebriation.

The Ojuelegba crooner also referred to Burna Boy as his family, adding that having two great people in the same room will undoubtedly result in some amazing music.