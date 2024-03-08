Wizkid Speaks On Relationship With Burna Boy

Afrobeats Superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has opened up on his relationship with Burna Boy.

Wizkid revealed that he first met Burna Boy while working on his album “African Giant.”

Speaking during an interview, Wizkid shared a humourous incident from their collaboration studio, he said things took an unexpected turn after his inebriation.

The Ojuelegba crooner also referred to Burna Boy as his family, adding that having two great people in the same room will undoubtedly result in some amazing music.

According to Wizkid, “Burna Boy and I are like family, when you have two great people in the room, you are bound to make amazing music.”

How Wizkid Changed Nigerian Music Industry – Fuji Singer, Remi Aluko

Meanwhile, Nigerian fuji musician, Remi Aluko, has claimed that Wizkid, changed the Nigerian music industry in terms of the music economy and boosted replay value.

Naija News reports that Aluko made this known in a recent podcast interview with Echo Room

According to the fuji star, Nigerian songs were usually lengthy before the ‘Essence’ crooner ventured into the music industry and changed the norm by releasing shorter songs.

Remi Aluko said other artistes followed suit when they saw that Wizkid’s recording method bloated song replay value.