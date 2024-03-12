Yobe Hisbah Arrests 14 Over Alleged Prostitution, Use Of Illicit Drugs

The Yobe State Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ethical Re-orientation, in conjunction with the Hisbah department, has apprehended no fewer than fourteen individuals on charges of engaging in prostitution and illicit drug use.

Naija News learnt that the suspects were apprehended during a recent operation conducted by the Hisbah police in collaboration with various security agencies within the Damaturu metropolis.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Yusuf Hassan Yusuf, addressed the media while presenting the suspects, revealing that the accused consisted of nine females and five males.

He emphasized that the suspects were detained due to their immoral activities, which are in direct contradiction to the teachings of Islam.

Yusuf further stated that some suspects would be handed over to security agencies for legal proceedings, while others would be referred to Islamic clerics for guidance and counselling.

In other news, a tragic incident occurred in Plateau State on Monday, resulting in three children battling for survival at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) after enduring severe injuries caused by their stepmother pouring scalding water on them.

Reports revealed that the distressing incident took place in the vicinity of Gibiya Street, near New Market Road in the bustling metropolis of Jos.

According to The Sun, the perpetrator, the first wife whose identity remains undisclosed, is currently evading authorities as she surreptitiously infiltrated the room where the innocent children were peacefully slumbering, proceeding to pour the scorching contents of her boiling pot onto them.

A close relative of the husband, Ahmed Ibrahim, was said to have informed the press that the woman had been issuing threats to harm the second wife prior to executing the heinous deed.

“The incident happened this morning at Gibiya Street by New Market Road, Jos. A man by the name of Garba has two wives. The first one has no child, while the second one has three children with the man.

“The first wife was possessed with envy and hatred. In the early hours of Monday, while the children were still sleeping, she sneaked into where they slept and poured hot water on them.

“Before those within the vicinity could come to their rescue, she disappeared, and up to this hour, she has not been seen while the children have been taking them to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, for treatment,” he said.