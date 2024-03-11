Trouble As Woman Pours Hot Water On Three Children Of Her Co-wife In Plateau

A tragic incident occurred in Plateau State on Monday, resulting in three children battling for survival at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) after enduring severe injuries caused by their stepmother pouring scalding water on them.

Reports revealed that the distressing incident took place in the vicinity of Gibiya Street, near New Market Road in the bustling metropolis of Jos.

According to The Sun, the perpetrator, the first wife whose identity remains undisclosed, is currently evading authorities as she surreptitiously infiltrated the room where the innocent children were peacefully slumbering, proceeding to pour the scorching contents of her boiling pot onto them.

A close relative of the husband, Ahmed Ibrahim, was said to have informed the press that the woman had been issuing threats to harm the second wife prior to executing the heinous deed.

“The incident happened this morning at Gibiya Street by New Market Road, Jos. A man by the name of Garba has two wives. The first one has no child, while the second one has three children with the man.

“The first wife was possessed with envy and hatred. In the early hours of Monday, while the children were still sleeping, she sneaked into where they slept and poured hot water on them.

“Before those within the vicinity could come to their rescue, she disappeared, and up to this hour, she has not been seen while the children have been taking them to the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, for treatment,” he said.

Naija News learnt that the husband, identified as Abubakar, has been arrested by the police for interrogation on how his first wife could be located, while the relatives of the second wife are mounting pressure on the husband to produce his first wife.

Also, the Spokesman of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, told reporters that the command has no report of such an incident.

However, he promised to investigate and report back, but as of the time of writing this report, he had yet to do so.