I Am Still In My Marriage Because I Don’t Want To Have Children For Different Men – Portable’s Wife, Bewaji

Bewaji Ewatomi, the wife of controversial Nigerian singer Portable, has said that she is still with her husband because she does not plan on having children for different men.

The fair-skinned diva stated this while responding to claims that she was assaulted by Portable.

Bewaji had taken to her social media page to celebrate Portable’s 30th birthday, however, a user identified as @agbajedeboraha accused the singer of assaulting his wife.

In response, Bewaji challenged the user: “If they born your mama well, can you please tell us what you are going through in your own home?

“If I stay in my husband’s house till now, na because of my children, because I can’t be among people like you with five children and five fathers. Anything I see in my husband’s house na because of my children tomorrow, werey.”

If You Continue Like This, Portable Might Win Grammy Before You’ – Uche Maduagwu Warns Davido

Meanwhile, controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out Davido’s allies, cautioning the musician to be wary of the company he keeps.

Maduagwu suggested that Davido’s spiritual progression in music is being hampered by his close associates.

He claimed that Portable stands a chance of winning a Grammy ahead of Davido if he continues to mingle with personalities such as Tunde Ednut and the Cubana Chief Priest.

Maduagwu said: “Davido, the people you surround yourself with are draining your music growth spiritually. Its now so bad that even Buju, Tacha, Phyna and others dey shade you like kilode.

“Tunde dey reduce your brand, abeg, what does Chief Priest do for a living again? If you continue like this, Portable go win Grammy before u.”