TCN Gives Update On Power Supply After Fire Incident At Kano Substation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored power supply to certain areas affected by the fire incident at the Dan Agundi Substation in Kano.

Naija News reported earlier that the fire had damaged two 60MVA power transformers at the Kano transmission substation.

However, a statement from the Company’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, confirmed that the electrical engineering team took action by isolating the impacted transformers on Sunday, March 10.

They also reconfigured some cables to enable the power supply to three feeders for Kano DisCo customers, and efforts are underway to fully restore power to the remaining feeders.

The fire reportedly originated from a sudden spark from the electrical oil pumping machine utilized for pumping oil back into a 60MVA power transformer that had recently undergone maintenance at the substation.

It was further mentioned that the Zaria, Club, CBN, and the second 15MVA power transformer feeders would be restored for bulk power supply by the conclusion of Monday, 11th March, after repair efforts on a punctured cable that commenced early in the morning.

The company expressed regret to the impacted customers for any disruptions caused by the event and thanked them for their understanding.

Meanwhile, a gas explosion at Phoenix Metal Company in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, has caused panic among residents.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the explosion resulted in injuries to at least nine individuals.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omotola Odutola, told journalists that an eyewitness revealed the explosion occurred due to a cylinder blast in the melting point area, causing non-life-threatening injuries to nine employees.

The injured persons according to her, have been transported to a private hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“According to an eyewitness account, the blast explosion was attributed to a cylinder explosion that happened at the melting point area, affecting nine staff members who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a private hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State,” the police mouthpiece told Channels Television.

She added, “The explosion impacted nearby houses, causing damage. Houses and window frames were reportedly cracked due to the vibrations from the blast.

“Enraged community youths tried to attack the company but efforts by policemen and army detachment of 174 Battalion in Odogunyan Ikorodu were visibly on guard to intervene.

“More Security reinforcements have been deployed to prevent further uproar or disturbances, from angry mobs who may want to take advantage of the distress. The situation is under control and close monitoring, there is no indication for panic, whereas further updates will be communicated to members of the public.”