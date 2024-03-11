Tension As Explosion Rocks Ogun Steel Company

A gas explosion at Phoenix Metal Company in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, has caused panic among residents.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the explosion resulted in injuries to at least nine individuals.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omotola Odutola, told journalists that an eyewitness revealed the explosion occurred due to a cylinder blast in the melting point area, causing non-life-threatening injuries to nine employees.

The injured persons according to her, have been transported to a private hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“According to an eyewitness account, the blast explosion was attributed to a cylinder explosion that happened at the melting point area, affecting nine staff members who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a private hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State,” the police mouthpiece told Channels Television.

She added: “The explosion impacted nearby houses causing damage from the blast. Houses and window frames were reportedly cracked due to the vibrations from the blast.

“Enraged community youths tried to attack the company but efforts by policemen and army detachment of 174 Battalion in Odogunyan Ikorodu were visibly on guard to intervene.

“More Security reinforcements have been deployed to prevent further uproar or disturbances, from angry mobs who may want to take advantage of the distress. The situation is under control and close monitoring, there is no indication for panic, whereas further updates will be communicated to members of the public.”