NPFL: Kennedy Boboye, Majin Mohammed Hail Their Respective Clubs

Sunshine Stars head coach, Kennedy Boboye, and Niger Tornadoes head coach, Majin Mohammed have hailed their respective clubs for their wins on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Kennedy Boboye led Sunshine Stars to record a 3-1 win over Plateau United at the Akure Stadium courtesy of a strike from Ibrahim Yusuf, and a brace from Sodiq Ibrahim.

Plateau United recorded their consolation goal via Albert Hilary’s strike in the 58th minute of the Nigeria Premier Football League clash.

The emphatic victory has pushed the Akure-based club to the 12th spot on the league table with 30 points in 24 games.

“It was an interesting game for us all, I’m glad we won convincingly and I must commend my players for doing a great job,” coach Kennedy Boboye said in a post-match interview.

“We played a good game.”

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes struggled for a 1-0 win over their hosts, Bayelsa United, at the Samson Siasia Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The lone goal of the game came from the boots of Ikechukwu Nwani in the 57th minute of the encounter.

In the post-game interview, coach Mohammed said, “Very wonderful, having realized that we lost points at home and we are in danger, the only way is to put up a good fight, they did and got out of the danger.

“We prepared for it, and you know in a game of football, anything can happen, If Rangers can come to Kaduna and beat us two nil, we can equally do the same on the road, so we are not surprised.

“It means there is hope for the team, if we can continue like this, the sky will be our limit.”

Thanks to the 1-0 win over Bayelsa United, Niger Tornadoes are currently in the 16th position in the league table with 27 points in 23 games, two points from the relegation zone.