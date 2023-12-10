NFF Applauds Obaseki For Supporting Sunshine Stars After Robbery Attack

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has applauded the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki for showing support to Sunshine Stars of Akure who were involved in an armed robbery attack recently.

Recall that armed robbers attacked Sunshine Stars on the Ore-Benin Highway on Thursday, 7 December, while traveling to the city of Benin for the scheduled NPFL Matchday 13 game against Bendel Insurance.

There were no reports of stolen attempts but it was reported that the team’s ball boy was shot in the stomach and he is currently responding to treatment in Edo state.

Other members of the team from Ondo state were also injured and some were said to be traumatized due to the attack which forced their game this weekend to be postponed.

According to a statement signed by NFF director of communication, Ademola Olajire, Governor Obaseki has volunteered to pay for the hospital bills of the victims of the armed robbery attack.

The statement claimed that the governor had sent officials of his government to the hospital where some members of the Sunshine Stars are currently receiving treatment to console with them.

While reacting to the gesture of Governor Obaseki, NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau, wished the victims of the attack a speedy recovery.

Gusau was quoted as saying: “We thank the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Mr Godwin Obaseki for this kind gesture. It is a commendable move in which nobility cannot be over-emphasized. We appreciate him immensely, as we pray for a quick recovery for the injured ball boy and the traumatized players and other officials.”