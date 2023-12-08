Sunshine Stars Give Update On Injured Team Members After Robbery Attack

Sunshine Stars media officer, Michael Akintunde has confirmed that members of the team who were wounded in the armed robbery attack on Thursday are responding to treatment.

Naija News reported that armed robbers attacked the Sunshine Stars team bus while they were traveling to honor a Nigeria Premier Football League’s matchday 13 game against Bendel Insurance.

The said attack happened along the Benin-Ore Expressway on Thursday and the team’s ball boy, Taiye Dosunmu, was said to be the worst affected victim of the attack.

Sunshine Stars media officer confirmed that the ball boy was shot in the stomach. Fortunately, he and other injured team members are currently in stable condition.

Sunshine Stars manager, Seun Betiku was also injured in the attack and he is also in a stable condition.

Dosunmu had been transferred to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and is responding to treatment, according to Akintunde.

“It saddens our hearts to inform Nigerians, especially football lovers, that our team was attacked along the Ore-Benin Expressway to honour an elite league tie, against Insurance of Benin, scheduled for this weekend”, the media officer said.

“Our ball boy (Dosunmu) was shot in the horrible attack, and our team manager and other club officials, including players, are seriously injured.

“It took the intervention of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps that helped rescue the injured officials and the shot individual to a nearby hospital.”

Teams like Kano Pillars, Akwa United, Rivers United, Adamawa United, Enyimba, and others have previously been attacked by gunmen while traveling to and from league games.

Akwa United was attacked near Ogoni in Rivers State during the previous season. Adamawa United’s players were robbed, and their driver was abducted before being set free in 2021.