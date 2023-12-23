Sunshine Stars Official Dies After Gunmen Attack

The assistant kit manager of the Sunshine Stars, Taiwo Dosunmu, who was shot during gunmen’s attack on the team on December 7, is dead.

The development was confirmed by the club, noting that Dosunmu died on Friday, December 22 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The statement reads, “With lot of pains in our hearts, we announce the untimely transition to an eternity of our dear brother and assistant kit manager, Taiwo Dosunmu, who died in the line of duty by the bullets of armed bandits along Benin-Ore expressway on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

“Taiwo died at the intensive care unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital on Friday, December 22, 2023, after a series of surgeries by consultants at the facility.

“Taiwo Dosunmu was a very hard-working individual who took his job with all sense of seriousness.

“His selflessness at the moment of the attack saved the lives of players and other members of Sunshine Stars management.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Recall that the Sunshine Stars were attacked along the Benin-Ore expressway on December 7 on their way to honour a Nigeria Premier Football League match against Bendel Insurance in Benin.

According to the club burial arrangements for the deceased will be announced by the family.