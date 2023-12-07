Gunmen Attack Sunshine Stars Team Bus, Injure Players, Officials

Several individuals, including players and club officials, were injured after gunmen launched an assault on the team bus of Sunshine Stars along the Ore-Benin expressway on Thursday.

The sad incident was confirmed in a statement released by the club’s media officer, Michael Akintunde.

He noted that the team was on their way to participate in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixture against Bendel Insurance for match day 13 when the assailants attacked the bus conveying them.

Akintunde reported that a ball boy was shot during the attack, and the team manager and other club officials, along with players, were also injured.

Immediate medical attention was provided to the injured, who were promptly taken to the hospital, he noted.

“It saddens our hearts to inform Nigerians, especially football lovers, that our team was attacked a few minutes ago along Ore-Benin Expressway to honour an Elite League tie against Insurance of Benin, scheduled for this weekend,” the statement read.

It added: “Our ball boy was shot in the horrible attack, Our team manager and other club officials, including players, are seriously injured.

“It took the intervention of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corp that helped rescue the injured officials and the shot individual to a nearby hospital.”

Sunshine Stars are currently 13th on the NPFL table, Naija News understands.

The club has won 4 games with the same amount of draws and losses.