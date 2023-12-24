Taiwo Dosunmu: Shaibu, NPFL, NFF Mourn Sunshine Stars’ Slain Official

Football stakeholders in Nigeria have mourned with Sunshine Stars of Akure over the demise of Taiwo Dosunmu, the club’s assistant kits manager.

Taiwo Dosunmu died on Friday as a result of bullet wounds he suffered during an armed robbery on the Sunshine Stars team bus on December 7.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, offered his condolences on the loss since the attack happened in Edo State while the team were travelling to take on Bendel Insurance in an NPFL game.

A statement from Sunshine FC confirmed that Dosunmu died in the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital following a series of treatments by the medical team.

A condolence message from Shaibu reads: “His passing is a huge loss not only to his immediate family but the management and players of Sunshine Stars FC, the good people of Ondo State, and the Nigerian football family in general.”

In the same vein, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, sent his prayers to the family of Taiwo Dosunmu, and described the loss as a “sad development”.

He added: “Our prayer is that Almighty God will grant the late Dosunmu eternal rest, and also grant his immediate family, relations, and the Board and Management of Sunshine Stars FC, as well as the good people of Ondo State and the Nigerian football fraternity the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Story continues below advertisement



The Chairman, of Nigeria Premier Football League, Gbenga Elegbeleye, described the death of Dosunmu as “a loss to the entire league because his role at Sunshine Stars is an important contribution to the NPFL ecosystem”.