Arsenal Remain Premier League Leaders As Liverpool Vs Manchester City Ends In Stalemate

If the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign ends today, Arsenal will be named winners as their major contenders, Liverpool and Manchester City, fail to grab a win at Anfield Stadium.

Premier League enthusiasts were treated to the best of English football as Liverpool and Manchester City battled for supremacy, pride, and the first spot.

Before the game kicked off at 4:45 p.m earlier today, March 10, it was clear that the winner of the tie at Anfield would become the Premier League table-toppers at least until next weekend.

But that didn’t happen despite the end-to-end tension-filled encounter in front of over 61,000 spectators at Anfield.

Earlier in the game, it was looking like Pep Guardiola and his boys would run away with a maximum of three points when John Stones gave the visitors the lead as early as in the 23rd minute.

The goal was scored after a beautiful free-kick routine which saw Kevin De Bruyne sent in a low cross towards the front post, and Stones slotted the ball past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The first half ended with a lone goal as the second half saw a better-organized Liverpool side against a fearless Manchester City side.

Interestingly, Manchester City couldn’t hang on to their slim lead for so long in the second half before Liverpool got back into the game.

Liverpool got a penalty after Nathan Aké played a careless back pass towards Ederson, and Nunez got to it first before going down under the goalkeeper’s challenge.

Alexis Mac Allister converted the penalty in the 50th minute to level the scoreline.

In additional time, Mohamed Salah who was a second-half substitute almost produced a penalty for the hosts but the VAR ruled it off.

Hence, at the end of the tense 90 minutes of football, it ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield Stadium as Liverpool went level on points (64) with first-place Arsenal who are top thanks to their superior goal difference.

Manchester City are third with 63 points and with an injured first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson who had to be forced off in the 56th minute.