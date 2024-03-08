Mikel Arteta Wins February Premier League Manager Of The Month, See Others

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is the winner of the 2023-2024 Premier League Manager of the Month for February after an outstanding run in the league.

Mikel Arteta and his team are the only team in the Premier League to record a 100 percent record in February. Only Arsenal won all their games in the month under review.

Arsenal were so solid in February that they defeated Liverpool, who are the current league leaders. They also defeated West Ham United, Burnley, and Newcastle United.

In the said month, the Gunners recorded 18 goals in four games, six goals more than any other team in the league. They also finished the month with two goals conceded, making them the team with the joint-best defense.

This performance earned them third place in the Premier League ranking, two points behind first-place Liverpool. It also earned Mikel Arteta his seventh Premier League Manager of the Month award.

Arteta and former Liverpool manager, Rafa Benitez, now have the same number of Manager of the Month award. The Spanish tactician has won less than seven other managers in the award’s history.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for February for the first time in his football career.

He won the award after recording five goals and providing one assist in four Premier League games in the month under review.

This was the 21-year-old Danish forward’s best month in the Premier League since he joined Manchester United last summer.

“I’m very happy,” Hojlund told United’s club channels. “Of course, it’s a big privilege to get this award, especially with the other contenders who were nominated as well. So yeah, I’m very grateful and happy for the award.”

He added: “I always like to say I have the confidence before I go into the game. Of course, you get a little bit more momentum going into the game when you’ve scored.

“You feel like you’re in good form and a good flow, and you just want the next game to come. They can’t come fast enough!”

Other winners:

Brentford goalkeeper, Mark Flekken won the save of the month for February. He recorded the save in Brentford’s 2-0 win over Wolves.

Kobbie Mainoo’s match-winning goal against Wolves last February, which earned Manchester United a 4-3 win, has won the youngster the Premier League goal of the month.