Jose Mourinho Congratulates Anthony Joshua After Defeating Ngannou (Video)

A former Chelsea, Manchester United, and Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has congratulated Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua on his defeat of Cameroonian-born cross-over boxer Francis Ngannou.

Naija News earlier reported that Joshua showcased his dominance in the ring by delivering a stunning second-round knockout against the former UFC heavyweight champion on Saturday.

The boxing match, which took place in Riyadh in Saud Arabia, captivated the sports world and highlighted Joshua’s superior boxing skills and experience against the mixed martial arts star.

The fight was watched by important personalities and sports lovers, such as Mourinho and Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Delimma.

Joshua, whose professional record now stands at 28-3, including 25 KOs, floored Ngannou twice, first in the opening round and then again in the second, both times with devastating right hands.

The knockout punch, a perfectly timed unblocked right hand, immediately followed the second 10-count, leaving Ngannou incapacitated and marking Joshua’s triumphant victory.

After the fight, Mourinho was at the ringside to congratulate Joshua on his victory over Ngannou and also cracked a joke with the Nigerian-born British boxer.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Cameroonian fighter displayed courage and resilience but was visibly dazed and hurt following the encounter, marking only his second professional boxing match.

Despite his impressive performance in a narrow split decision loss to Tyson Fury last October, Ngannou’s foray into boxing against Joshua proved to be a formidable challenge, underscoring the gap in boxing-specific experience between the two fighters.

The victory represents a significant milestone for Joshua, who has been on a path to rebuild his reputation following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, which saw him relinquish three world heavyweight titles.

The win against Ngannou not only cements Joshua’s position as one of the premier boxers in the heavyweight division but also showcases his readiness for future high-stakes matchups.