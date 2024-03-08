Victor Osimhen Alone Is Not Enough For Chelsea – William Gallas

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has argued that Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen alone cannot solve the problem at the Stamford Bridge-based club.

Victor Osimhen is expected to depart his Italian Serie A club, Napoli, next summer if a club can pay between €110 million to €130 million for his services.

The said amounts are the estimated value of the release clause in his contract with Napoli which is expected to expire on June 30, 2026.

Reports claimed that the 25-year-old Nigerian striker is determined to move to the Premier League and Chelsea alongside Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be very interested in him.

Chelsea who currently sit at the 11th spot on the Premier League table are said to be the favourites to sign Osimhen next summer because the Nigerian used to be a fan of the club and his football idol, Didier Drogba, is a legend of the club.

But William Gallas doesn’t believe Victor Osimhen would be able to make any meaningful impact at the club if he is not surrounded by players who are capable of providing the needed service to him.

The Frenchman added that if Chelsea’s current lead striker, Nicolas Jackson who has scored 8 goals so far this season fails to score at least 15 goals before the season ends, then the club desperately needs a world-class striker.

“Victor Osimhen to Chelsea? One player won’t make the difference and change things around for Chelsea,” Gallas told Lord Ping.

“Even if they buy one striker, you have to be sure the players around him have the quality to supply that striker.

“The squad is very young, so next year we may see an improvement in the team and they might compete for the Premier League.

“We have to see how many goals Nicolas Jackson will score, he has eight at the moment. If Jackson cannot reach 15 Premier League goals or more, then Chelsea needs a top striker, because at the moment they don’t have it.”