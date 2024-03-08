MC Oluomo’s Aide Dies In Ghasty Accident On Third Mainland Bridge

Akintoye Benson, an aide to the former chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, is reportedly dead.

Naija News learnt that Benson was said to have died in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday night.

A friend of the deceased, Ogunseye Vincent, confirmed the demise in a post via his Facebook page, stating that the late Benson was a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

He wrote, “The news of your passing came to me as a rude shock. You were a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

“Though the memory we shared remains forever, I take solace in the trust that Olodumare will grant your soul a peaceful rest. Sail well to eternity, Comrade Akintoye Benson (Baba Ogun).”

Until his death, Benson was the chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H.

At the time of filing this report, MC Oluomo is yet to make any statement regarding the demise.

Meanwhile, MC Oluomo, has donated patrol vehicles to the Lagos Police Command.

In a video seen by our correspondent on Thursday, MC Oluomo presented the vehicles to the various police stations domiciled in the Oshodi axis of the state.

Presenting the vehicles, the NURTW official said the decision was part of his Corporate Society Responsibility (CSR) to the state.