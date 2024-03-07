Reactions As MC Oluomo Donates Patrol Vehicles To Lagos Police Command (Video)

The former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has donated patrol vehicles to the Lagos Police Command.

In a video seen by our correspondent on Thursday, MC Oluomo presented the vehicles to the various police stations domiciled in the Oshodi axis of the state.

Presenting the vehicles, the NURTW official said the decision was part of his Corporate Society Responsibility (CSR) to the state.

See the video below.

The development has garnered significant attention on social media platforms, with many users discussing the implications of his action and speculating about his motivation.

Some users have praised his generosity, while others have questioned the timing of the donation and its potential impact on his public image.

See some of the reactions below.

@surestbill wrote: “He should better tell us what he has mind. This complete give and take. Nothing but buying the authority’s mouth.”

@CharlesDan79442 wrote: “Police on his payroll.”

@Xlanex wrote: “Defacto police boss. Nawao for this country oo.”

@ProvidenceEssie3 wrote: “How police go take de arrest am now? Banana Republic.”

@01donoil wrote: “This one don carry people korope paint am donate am give police 😡”

@Michaeludo123 wrote: “Him sef don dey prepare to become president of Nigeria … I pity my country.”

@AkhameJay wrote: “Donating vehicle to the police as what? Just a buy over sha. What is his job? How much is his salary, and how did the money used in buying the vehicle come? How long has he been working that he has assumed such affluence?”