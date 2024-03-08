Europa League Round Of 16 First-Leg Results, Permutations

The first leg of the 2023-2024 Europa League round of 16 took place on Thursday night, March 8, 2024, and many top clubs recorded massive results.

The biggest winner of the Europa League round of 16 first-leg tie was AS Roma, who stunned Premier League, side Brighton with a 4-0 win.

With this massive defeat, Brighton are condemned to beat the Italian Serie A side 5-0 in the return leg on March 14. Anything less than that means that Brighton’s journey will end in the round of 16.

This means that AS Roma are as good as qualified for the next round, and it will be a miracle if Brighton bounces back to grab the spot.

Liverpool are also at an advantage point going into the second leg of the Europa League round of 16. They beat Sparta Para 5-1 away from home, which means Sparta must defeat them with a 4-0 scoreline against Anfied in the return leg.

AC Milan falls into the same category thanks to their 4-2 win over Slavia Praha in the first leg of the round of 16. Slavia needs a 2-0 win to advance to the quarter-final stage.

Olympic Marseille practically ended Villarreal’s hopes ahead of the second-leg tie on March 14 with a 4-0 win. The Spanish club must beat the French Ligue 1 side 5-0 to progress.

West Ham United need just a 2-0 win to overturn the 1-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of SC Freiburg.

Bayer Leverkusen and Qarabag FK played a 2-2 draw, meaning their tie is still wide open. Hence, the second leg must produce a winner.

The same applies to Benfica and Rangers, who also played a 2-2 draw. The Scottish side will bank on their home support to win the second leg.

Below is the 2023-2024 Europa League first leg round of 16 results:

Roma (4-0) Brighton

Sparta Para (1-5) Liverpool

Qarabag FK (2-2) Bayer Leverkusen

AC Milan (4-2), Slavia Praha

SC Freiburg (1-0) West Ham

Benfica (2-2) Rangers

Olympic Marseille (4-0) Villarreal